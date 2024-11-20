What to know during the Western WA bomb cyclone power outage



When will the power be back on?

Your power company has been posting regular updates on their websites and posting on social media. Here’s the interactive map for Seattle City Light , which was reporting about 43,000 customers without power. Here’s the map for Puget Sound Energy , which was reporting more than 400,000 customers without power. Tacoma Public Utilities says its customers should log into their account for information. Snohomish County PUD is reporting more than 70,000 customers without power.



How can I find out if roads are open?

King County offers this useful map of road closures. The Washington Department of Transportation has a portal for assessing roads statewide including access to their traffic cams. And this page allows you to search for more information about ferries and roads. But Washington DOT would prefer you stay home if you can today.



Is transit an option during the power outage?

Sound Transit says Link Light Rail is running but people with limited mobility should check their transit app before heading out. Buses are running wherever they can, but don’t leave home before checking alerts on X or the One Bus Away app or website .



Are local schools open?

Most parents have probably already figured out if their kids have school today. But if you’re curious, check the searchable school closure list at KING 5. Only some of Seattle’s schools were closed on Wednesday, but all the schools in Bellevue, Issaquah, Shoreline and many others were closed for the day.



Can I eat the food in my fridge?