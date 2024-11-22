The Newsfeed: Seattle art show invites visitors to look — and touch

Organizers say visitors can interact with 2D and 3D work ranging from theatrical costumes to animal skeletons and other abstract imagery and sculpture.

The goal is to raise awareness about accessibility for blind and low-vision individuals in the arts while bridging the gap between visual and tactile art experiences.

For a decade, Please Touch has been exhibited at various Seattle venues. Cascade PBS arts and culture editor-at-large Brangien Davis toured the immersive show.

Barbara Oswald, a multidisciplinary artist and disability rights advocate, is a founder of Revision Arts.

“The reality of it is trying to figure out how do we make a show that is accessible in all ways,” Oswald said.

The exhibit runs through January 4.