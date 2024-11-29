The Newsfeed: Rachel Belle on her new cookbook ‘Open Sesame’

She’s the host of the James Beard-nominated podcast Your Last Meal and TV show The Nosh, which is in production for a new season.

Her latest serving is a new cookbook, Open Sesame. It’s a collection of 45 sweet and savory recipes for tahini and all things sesame.

“Sesame is prominent in a lot of cuisines. So yeah, tahini, sesame oil, black sesame paste, sesame seeds, and you’ll find this all over the world,” Belle explained.

“So there’s recipes from Mexico in my book. From India. A lot of Asian recipes. Middle Eastern recipes. So it’s kind of an easy ingredient. And then tahini is so creamy that you can kind of use it in place of dairy. So it’s good for vegan recipes — for people who are allergic to peanuts. It’s a good substitute for peanut butter. It’s really, really good in desserts.”

