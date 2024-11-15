News

The Newsfeed: Cascade PBS doc digs into mobile home rent hikes

The investigation covers years-long complaints from mobile residents who allege rising costs and fees have put some at risk of losing their homes.

by / November 15, 2024
Soon Cascade PBS viewers can watch our year-long investigation of a mobile home ownership group that has bought up dozens of parks across the state in recent years.  

Washington mobile home residents say unexpected rate increases could force them out on the street, and the trend is happening in other states. 

The new Cascade PBS documentary Priced Out shares complaints from mobile homeowners and tenants who say Hurst and Son LLC has instituted changes that have significantly impacted their quality of life, and in some cases have put them at risk of losing their homes.  

Hurst and Son LLC denies any wrongdoing, saying it’s making changes only to keep mobile home parks sustainable. 

The documentary premieres on November 18. 

