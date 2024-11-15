The Newsfeed: Cascade PBS doc digs into mobile home rent hikes

Washington mobile home residents say unexpected rate increases could force them out on the street, and the trend is happening in other states.

The new Cascade PBS documentary Priced Out shares complaints from mobile homeowners and tenants who say Hurst and Son LLC has instituted changes that have significantly impacted their quality of life, and in some cases have put them at risk of losing their homes.

Hurst and Son LLC denies any wrongdoing, saying it’s making changes only to keep mobile home parks sustainable.

The documentary premieres on November 18.