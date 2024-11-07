Low prices mean a lean year for WA’s commercial salmon fishers

Warren “Buck” Gibbons lives in Bellingham and has been fishing for sockeye in Bristol Bay, Alaska, since 1976.

“When the salmon market first crashed in the early 2000s,” he said, “we thought all we had to do was pedal the bike a little bit harder and catch more volume. Well, we’re pedaling the bike as hard as we can, trying to bring that volume on board. But at some point you can only pedal the bike so hard. We’ve reached that point.”

In a good year, Gibbons said, a Bristol Bay sockeye fisher can gross $300,000–$400,000 (they take home less after expenses). But when prices are as low as they were this summer, they’ll gross about $100,000 (again, the take-home pay is less).

For a fisher working on a smaller scale, including many tribal fishers, the situation is even grimmer. Dana Wilson of the Lummi Nation said that with prices so low, it hasn’t been worth selling salmon for the past couple years. He now keeps his entire catch to feed his own family, and relies mostly on crab for income.

Benchmarking

Dock prices in Bristol Bay and elsewhere are down because supply has been up, demand has been down, and costs in the supply chain have risen. All of these forces have put downward pressure on the price that fishers receive for their catch.

The salmon industry is exceedingly complex, which makes it difficult to generalize enough to name trends. There are five species of wild salmon on the West Coast, each with its own niche — or niches — in the retail market. Fishing regulations and the global seafood trade add an additional layer of complexity. The price of salmon at the dock can vary day by day and dock by dock, and is usually determined in a private agreement between fishers and buyers.

A useful benchmark for talking about dock prices is Bristol Bay sockeye, because this price is publicly documented. In 2021, the price for Bristol Bay sockeye was $1.75 per pound. By 2023, it dropped to $.82 per pound. The 2024 price hasn’t been released yet, but Gibbons said that it would probably come back up to $1.25–$1.50 per pound. Dock prices for other species of salmon have followed similar trends.

Bumper years

Dock prices have declined in recent years in part because there’s been a surplus of wild salmon. While most of the West Coast is in the midst of a salmon crisis, with around a dozen salmon populations in Washington listed as endangered, sockeye runs in Bristol Bay have been strong in recent years.

In 2022, 74.8 million sockeye were harvested in Alaska, mostly in Bristol Bay — a record high. Gibbons said that when the 2023 fishing season opened, there was still a lot of sockeye left over in warehouse freezers from 2022.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently stepped in to buy up some of this surplus. This serves the double purpose of helping to stabilize prices and making this highly nutritious food available to national food and nutrition-assistance programs.

The surplus problem appears to be coming to an end. 2024 has been a slower salmon year in Alaska, with catches for every salmon species below expected, and, alarmingly, fish much smaller in size. The triple hit of low numbers combined with low weights and low prices has been especially difficult for Bristol Bay fishers.

Impact of farming

The unusual Bristol Bay sockeye surplus of 2022 explains the recent crash in salmon prices, but the decline actually started decades ago, with the introduction of farmed salmon.

In 1988, Bristol Bay fishers received more than $2 per pound for sockeye at the dock. By 2001 that price declined to under $.50 per pound. As farmed salmon came onto the market, wild salmon prices crashed.

Today, three to four times more farmed salmon is produced in the world than wild salmon harvested, according to the Certifications and Ratings Collaboration. Farmed salmon is imported to the U.S. primarily from Chile, Canada and Norway.

According to data provided by John Simeone, an independent consultant who specializes in natural resource supply chain analysis, imports of farmed salmon from Chile have grown to dominate the market in the past couple years.

Per Jessica Gephart, a professor at the University of Washington’s School of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences who specializes in the global seafood trade, “These super-productive farms with lower labor costs are often able to compete better on price.”

Gibbons says it’s part of the nature of a wild fishery to be a little more colorful and chaotic. “Here you have this ragtag coastal fleet of fishermen who are all independent businessmen, who all march to the beat of their own drum, but it’s not nearly as efficient as a factory farm.” He also pointed to inconsistency in the quality of wild salmon versus how well farmed salmon are handled and packaged.

For some consumers, wild salmon carries a premium, and they’re willing to pay a little extra for it. But for others, the lower price and cosmetic perfection of farmed salmon determines their decision at the supermarket.