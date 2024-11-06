Incumbent Dan Newhouse leads in WA’s 4th Congressional District

Newhouse held a narrow 50% to 48% edge over Trump-endorsed challenger Jerrod Sessler after Tuesday’s first vote count.

Democratic candidate Cherissa Boyd ran as a write-in candidate this fall, but the number of votes she received was not listed. A write-in candidate’s vote tally is listed only if there are more votes for the write-in than for the top candidate on the ballot.

Newhouse also faced Sessler in the 2022 primary election. However, in that year’s general election Sessler did not advance, and Newhouse prevailed.

Sessler returned in 2024 with a more focused and targeted campaign, emphasizing his ability to work with former President Donald Trump in a potential second term. Sessler has contended that Newhouse’s vote to impeach Trump in 2021 following the Jan. 6 insurrection would be a liability for the district. Trump has endorsed Sessler for the seat.

In recent weeks, Sessler has dealt with controversy. In a recent interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic, Sessler said he felt Muslims should not be in Congress because their religious beliefs clashed with the freedoms outlined in the U.S. Constitution.

During his campaign, Sessler has made such comments frequently, and highlighted his Christian beliefs. He has tried to soften his words by emphasizing a willingness to talk and work alongside Muslims, including those in Congress.

Sessler won the August primary with 33% of the vote. Newhouse was in second with 23.4%, passing Republican Tiffany Smiley, who was third.

Meanwhile, Newhouse has tried to downplay his 2021 impeachment vote by pointing out that he and Trump still see eye-to-eye on many issues. Newhouse also has cited his experience and leadership roles, including as chairman of the Congressional Western Congress.

The 4th District covers Central Washington from the Columbia River to the Canadian border. It includes voters in eight counties: Klickitat, Benton, Yakima, Grant, Douglas and Okanogan counties and part of Franklin and Adams counties.