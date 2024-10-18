The Newsfeed: A breakdown of WA Cares Initiative 2124

In 2019, the program, Washington Cares, took effect. The state started collecting in July 2023 after lawmakers delayed its implementation.

To fund the program, the state automatically collects 58 cents for every $100 from every paycheck covered by a W-2, according to Washington Cares.

Washington Cares says that amounts to $24 per month for the average Washington worker making $50,000 annually.

Let’s Go Washington, the conservative organization behind getting I-2124 on the ballot, says that if it passes, it would make paying into the program voluntary instead of mandatory.

We interviewed both Let’s Go Washington communications director Hallie Balch and Washington State Nurses Association president Justin Gill to get their sides on the initiative.

Let’s Go Washington argues that if Washington Cares is as good as its supporters say, they should not be worried about people opting out.

Technically, workers can already apply for exemptions, but they say that process is complicated, and the initiative would make it simple to opt out.

Program supporters say making it voluntary will destroy its financial viability because like any insurance program, it requires a lot of people paying into the system to support the fewer people collecting payouts.