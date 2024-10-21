Klickitat sheriff’s growing volunteer posse raises questions

The trainings are sparsely attended — neither the White Salmon meeting nor a meeting in Goldendale in mid-July meeting drew more than a dozen posse members.

Ranchers on the posse’s roster rarely have time to attend the monthly trainings, particularly during wildfire season. Others not in attendance included the 17 posse members who do not live in Klickitat County. Most of those nonresident volunteers live in neighboring Skamania, Benton and Yakima counties, but one posse member — a pastor who vacations in the Columbia River Gorge — lists a home address in Kentucky.

“If they’re willing to volunteer their time for our community, we’re not going to say no,” Elings said.

The trainings largely steered clear of politics, though Songer — wearing a shirt with the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association logo above the right breast pocket — warned posse members to be on the lookout for “terrorist cells” that may have recently entered the country via Mexico and could use wildfires as a weapon. If a posse member spots suspicious activity, he added, they should report back to his sworn deputies.

The posse members nodded, and the conversation then turned to challenges posed by the county’s limited cell coverage.

Who’s the boss

Songer took a circuitous route to the office of sheriff. He arrived in Klickitat County in 2000 after two decades with the Clark County, Washington, Sheriff’s Office, including six-and-a-half years as undersheriff, and a four-year stint as the police chief of Elko, Nevada.

Despite his leadership experience, Songer worked as a timber and range deputy with the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office starting in 2000, spending the subsequent 14 years patrolling 1,700 acres of brush and pine forest in search of “cattle rustlers,” as he once recalled in an interview on a conservative talk-radio show.

When Songer decided to run for sheriff against then-Undersheriff Marc Boardman in 2014, he campaigned on a promise to form a posse, which he cast as a form of “community policing” — albeit one with overtones of the Wild West.

After a bitter campaign and narrow victory, he made good on that promise, but community pushback was fierce. Local opponents took to Facebook and public comment sessions to denounce what they believed was a right-wing militia in disguise.

“We heard it all,” Songer recalled during the posse meeting in White Salmon. “They said we were going to be hanging people from trees.”

“They called us brownshirts,” Rizzi added.

Not all objections were ideological. Boardman, who left the sheriff’s office after Songer took charge, said he was concerned about the level of training that posse members received, noting that they might not be well-versed in ensuring that the civil rights of citizens were protected.

“I disagreed with creating a posse with some law enforcement authority without putting them through commensurate training,” he said. “That’s why you have reserve [deputies] — you send them through an academy, so they all understand the rules of arrest and rules of evidence, along with constitutional law. But allowing people to join this posse as a way around those checks, balances, standards of discipline and vetting was concerning.”

Reserve deputies are a more common solution to staffing shortages. King County keeps a roster of 14 volunteer reserve deputies — many of them former or retired law enforcement officers — who can stand in for full-time deputies when needed. They are trained by Washington’s Criminal Justice Training Commission, which also manages the training and certification of sworn law enforcement officers, and they can perform most of the duties of their full-time counterparts.

Though Klickitat County has four reserve deputies, Songer also opted to create a posse independent of any state or federal agency. He and his staff vet and train prospective members, running a criminal background check for each applicant. Posse members who plan to carry a personal firearm on duty must pass a range safety test administered by fellow volunteers. Civilian complaints go to Elings or Songer himself, and the discipline process is subject to Songer’s discretion. While the Criminal Justice Training Commission can intervene in some disciplinary matters involving sworn law enforcement officers, it has no say in the affairs of volunteer posses.

Indeed, Washington law provides practically no framework for volunteer sheriff’s posses. State statutes allow sheriffs to call upon civilians to help respond to riots, search for fugitives or serve civil court documents, but leave the details to the sheriffs themselves.

“It’s a blank check,” said state Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, chair of Washington’s House Public Safety Committee.

Goodman has worked with statewide police accountability groups on a bill that would restrict the services that non-certified volunteers can provide for law enforcement agencies. He plans to introduce that bill during next year’s legislative session, though he expects it to trigger fierce pushback from some law enforcement organizations.

States like Kentucky and California already restrict posses’ power to varying degrees. In Kentucky, sheriffs can appoint only a limited number of “special deputies” with arrest power, and are held liable for their misconduct. In California, sheriffs can only “command the aid” of residents of their county.

But independence is important to Songer. “None of the other elected officials in the county are my boss,” he said at a 2019 constitutional sheriffs movement conference in Arizona. “The governor of the state of Washington is not my boss, nor the attorney general, the state attorney general, [or] the feds. The only people that are my boss are the people that put me in office.”

The sheriff’s office has had no difficulties finding volunteers. The posse now includes more than a dozen former law enforcement officers and seven EMTs and other health care workers, along with nearly three dozen ranchers and farmers.

“If you have a passion for making sure there are fewer drugs in your community, maybe your job is to do a stakeout at a park and report to a law enforcement officer if you see something suspicious,” said state Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, who serves as the posse’s de facto legislative liaison. “You can choose a specialty that you care about.”

Rizzi says he joined the posse in 2015 for much the same reason he joined the Dallesport-Murdoch Community Council when he moved across the state line from Oregon.

“I’m nosy,” he said. “I want to know what’s going on and how it is going to affect me. … We’re the eyes and ears who report back.”

Austerity measure or militia

Klickitat County’s posse predates Songer’s involvement in the constitutional sheriffs movement. Indeed, the sheriff’s office bills the posse as a callback to the Klickitat County ranchers who fought gun battles with horse thieves in the Simcoe Mountains a century ago.

Songer first drew national attention for refusing to enforce Initiative 1639, a package of firearms restrictions — including raising the minimum age for possessing semiautomatic weapons and tightening background checks — passed by Washington voters in 2018. As he recounted in a 2020 radio appearance with Richard Mack, founder of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, Songer was largely unaware of the movement at the time.