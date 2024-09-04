What’s at the core of WSU’s new apple variety name delay?

Washington State University hopes to name the hybrid of Honeycrisp and Cripps Pink or Pink Lady apples by the end of the year, a few months later than originally anticipated, though this won’t impact the scheduled 2029 release date, said Jeremy K. Tamsen, director of innovation and commercialization.

The university is currently analyzing five possible names, which came from participants in a naming contest the university launched this past spring. The five names were considered by three focus groups, and WSU is expected to get a report from that research later this week.

Another factor in choosing a name is whether the university can secure a trademark for it. This trademark is separate from the registered plant patent WSU secured for the apple itself last year.