Ralph Munro’s legacy passed Washington history to future generations

I had a chance to work closely with both men. They were rational, reality-based civil servants who cared deeply. They were also models of stewardship.

Ralph, Washington's Secretary of State from 1981 to 2001, can be credited with many things: helping Southeast Asian refugees resettle in

Ralph Munro in 2015 (Ted S. Warren/AP)

Washington, supporting environmental laws, being a moderate “Dan Evans” style Republican who was bipartisan and created a template for the running of fair elections in this state. But a lasting legacy of his will be his commitment to history: a founding member of the state’s Heritage Caucus, which still meets at 7 a.m. weekly during the legislative session to support local heritage and historic preservation. As Secretary of State, Munro served as caretaker of the state library and archives. During his time, his office was a veritable Washington heritage museum.

In the late 1980s, Munro and First Lady Jean Gardner co-chaired the Washington State Centennial Commission. If you travel around the state, you’ll still see signs of heritage projects that event funded and fostered at the grassroots levels in ’89. Washington’s “Mount Rainier” license plate design was a Munro project of that time.