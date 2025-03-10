Becoming Bill Gates: A new memoir retraces the road to Microsoft

The computing room largely took Gates into private enterprise. While still in high school, Bill and his computer chums leveraged their budding expertise to advance their code-writing skills, build real-world business connections and make money.

Another very Northwest facet of Gates’ story is his experience in the outdoors as a Boy Scout and as a young teen going on independent hikes in the wilderness with his buddies. He recounts one expedition hiking in the Olympics over Low Divide Pass to Quinault and back. On that hike, while slogging through the snow, Gates says he had a bit of a breakthrough on how to write software code, which played an important role later in solving a major problem. Wilderness treks gave him confidence, he says. Part of his drive has been to win every challenge he faced.

Mary and Bill Gates, Sr., pose with children Bill Gates, Kristi (right) and Libby (in arms) in 1965. (Photo courtesy of the Gates Family)

Gates’ Northwest upbringing and his parents’ commitment to public service — his mother was the national chair of United Way, and both parents were longtime members of the University of Washington’s Board of Regents — are reflected in his values today through establishing the philanthropic Gates Foundation, devoting much of his wealth to improving world health and being a voice for science. The impulsive, driven youth who played a huge role in the computer revolution is more reflective now.

At the end of Source Code, Gates discusses his advantages: “Often success reduces people to stock characters: the boy wonder, the genius engineer, the iconoclastic designer, the paradoxical tycoon. In my case, I’m struck by the set of unique circumstances — mostly out of my control — that shaped my character and career. It’s impossible to overstate the unearned privilege I enjoyed: to be born in the rich United States is a big part of winning the birth lottery ticket, as is being born white and male in a society that advantages white men.” That’s a refreshing take for someone whose image was once synonymous with an upstart “boy genius” who did it on his own.

Gates also happened to be born at the right time to throw himself into an emerging computer revolution, but with age he seems to have realized he didn’t get where he is all by himself. A younger Bill Gates might not have understood that.