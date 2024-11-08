Mossback's Northwest: 'The Graveyard of the Pacific'

For such an important river, you’d think its Euro-American explorers would have been happier finding it. The Columbia River is more than 1,200 miles long, running from the Rockies to the Pacific, yet the mouth of the river is anything but pacific. Among North American rivers, it is second only to the Mississippi in the volume of water it discharges. The largest river flowing into the Pacific from North America, it drains an area the size of France.

At the point where the Columbia enters the sea is Cape Disappointment. When you come here, you notice a lot of gloomy names have been attached to the land- and seascape.

Just over there is a place called Deadman’s Hollow. Upstream a bit is a place called Dismal Nitch. When explorers Lewis and Clark, who’d traveled from the East to nearly reach their goal of the Pacific, they were lashed by a cold and wet winter storm. They sought shelter for a week in a gap in the rocky shoreline, which Clark called a “dismal little nitch.” Today it’s a roadside historic site.

And the river’s mouth and adjacent coast have long been known by seafarers as “The Graveyard of the Pacific.”

Why all the gloom?