Mossback’s Northwest: The Columbia River’s elusive origins

Reading accounts of Thompson’s ventures in the region, one gets the sense of its remoteness and isolation. Even today, this stretch of mountain ranges, valleys, rivers, lakes and fjords is complex, beautiful and still encased in wilderness. For many Americans, the Columbia River just disappears from thought and view north of the U.S. border. But nearly over 400 miles of the river runs through this spectacular country.

Even for a seasoned adventurer like Thompson, who was often reliant on the aid of local First Nations peoples for survival, the region carried a whiff of the primeval. During a trek over Athabasca Pass to the west side of the Rockies, Thompson’s party encountered a fresh set of footprints in the snow, which his Indigenous companions believed had been made by an elephant-like creature that, as tradition had it, lived in the area. It was said to be about 18 feet high and to sleep standing up, sometimes leaning against trees. It was not a carnivore but a vegetarian. Thompson thought the tracks could have been made by an old grizzly with worn claws, but had his doubts.

Throughout the 19th century there were rumors that woolly mammoths might still wander the north lands. Author Jack Nisbet, who followed in the footsteps of Thompson for his book Sources of the River, has written “It’s hard not to be intrigued by this account. The Whirlpool [River] drainage does have an Ice Age look about it, and it has the room, the vast empty spaces that it would take to harbor an outsized relic.”

Indeed, this part of Canada still gives us a look at the era of glaciation that shaped so much of the Pacific Northwest — and continues to. The Columbia starts here with rain, snow and glacier melt. The vast Columbia Icefield in the Rockies straddles the Continental Divide between Alberta and B.C. Its meltwater eventually feeds into three oceans: the Arctic, the Atlantic, and the Pacific. You can view it from the Icefield Parkway between Banff and Jasper National Parks. The mountains here dwarf visitors, even mammoth-sized ones. One can appreciate its scale by walking on one of the Icefield’s big toes, the Athabasca Glacier at its eastern base.