Mossback’s Northwest: The 1800s influencer obsessed with Tacoma

In addition to his travels, Train wrote endless tracts, poems and epigrams about how to improve the world and to advance his eclectic agenda. He was a one-man social-media storm, an eccentric influencer. His issues included women’s suffrage and Irish independence (he was for them), and his personal belief that his genius connected him with the universe. “I am possessed of great psychic force,” claimed The Psycho.

Above all, he was motivated by boom-town energies. He had visited Tacoma and was in the thrall of its prospects as the major trade city on the Pacific coast, especially since its designation as the western terminus of the transcontinental railroad. The editor of The Tacoma Daily Ledger, R.F. Radebaugh, was a fan, and he ran Train’s musings and rants in his paper. Train approached him with an idea that seemed ripe for the booming Tacoma, which Train dubbed “the City of Destiny.”

Train promised to outdo Bly by rounding the world in 60 days and having his reports of the trip published in “40,000 newspapers” for an audience of “100 million” people, he said. This trip would showcase Tacoma’s position as the emerging U.S. city in the Pacific trade. Train said he was ready to leave immediately if Tacoma welcomed him with funds and a forum.

Train pledged his stunt would be a dagger in the heart of competing cities. He wrote: “Seattle! Seattle! Death Rattle! Death Rattle! Now is Tacoma’s Time! Wire me at once!” Ever the salesman, he closed with a veiled threat: “If no! shall go via Canadian Pacific and give them the thunder!” The electric Train styled himself as the bringer of destiny. Grandiosity was part of the Train brand.