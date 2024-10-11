Mossback’s Northwest: The automobile’s arrival in the PNW

In the next few years autos proliferated and prices came down. Despite the lack of roads and maps, the allure of the outdoors drew steam, gasoline and electric autos and their increasingly middle-class drivers into the woods. By 1907, a smattering of horseless carriages were making their way to Mount Rainier National Park but were turned away. From Seattle, a trip to Rainier was a three-day round-trip at a minimum. Roads into the park were limited. Tacomans were especially vociferous about getting new and better roads in and around Rainier, which was the first national park to allow them in 1908. By 1924, of some 160,000 park visitors, only 12,000 didn’t come by car. Cars and scenic beauty were now wedded.

The Cascade Mountains posed a great challenge to early drivers. At Mount Hood in Oregon, an annual contest was held to see who could drive fastest and farthest up the mountain near Portland. In 1908, ranchers along the route objected to cars terrifying their livestock, but the racers continued. In 1910, a Franklin runabout made the trip in a record three hours from the Rose City to Government Camp at nearly 4,000 feet.

Getting over Snoqualmie Pass was also a goal of early autoists. Planked logging roads and dirt trails through old-growth forests were tried. Cars drove up portions of the Snoqualmie River if wooden bridges washed out. When they broke down, they had to be hauled out by old-fashioned horsepower. In 1910, three young men drove their Chalmers car from Seattle to Ellensburg. “We’re going through the pass if we have to build our own road through,” one said. They almost had to. It took a grueling three-and-a-half days, but they finally hauled themselves over.

In 1915, the Sunset Highway over Snoqualmie was completed. That year another milestone was reached: At Mount Rainier the road to Paradise was finally open to motorists, a huge boost to tourism. Joni Mitchell was right: Paradise did become a parking lot.