WA mobile homeowners, advocates react to new rent stabilization law

Preemptive hikes

In late May, residents of Olympic Village Mobile Home park in Port Townsend received notices from their management company, Park Manager LLC, that an announced 34% rental increase “complied with the laws in effect at the time, and … therefore the implementation of a legal rent increase does not violate the new laws.”

(The notice also acknowledged the issue would likely go to court, so the owner would be offering tenants a monthly “credit” to bring the increase down to 5% until there was more legal clarity.)

Leigh Christianson, a tenant of Olympic Village, tensed at the idea of a 34% rent increase. She and her neighbors had just been celebrating HB 1217, grateful to finally afford medication or the occasional night out.

“We found out that we were priced out of Snohomish County … and we always liked coming to Port Townsend to get away, and we saw the place that we were in now, ‘Oh, this is great, you know, we can afford this,’” she said. “We’ll have a little left over to go to the movies and here we are stuck with a $200 rent increase.”

Mike Saddler, a tenant of a Collective Communities LLC-owned park in nearby Sequim, said he also received a notice that his rent would increase by more than 5% shortly before HB 1217 went into effect. He has since attempted to rally his neighbors into mass-emailing their landlord and asserting their rights as prescribed in the new law.

Saddler plans to pay the capped 5% rate, instead of the one proposed in his new lease. His argument is that if he were to pay the higher rent of $595 and then file a dispute, “[Collective Communities] is getting the idea that they can intimidate you,” he said.

“[Collective Communities] have been in the news repeatedly for large lot rent increases, lack of maintenance, lack of communication, legal communication with their residents and so on and so forth,” he said. “We’re just another one of their casualties in terms of getting them to comply with laws. I told the residents, we’re not here to make trouble. CC is the one making the trouble. We’re here to solve the problems that they have created.”

Sebastian Miller, who until recently served as an assistant attorney general with the state’s Manufactured Housing Dispute Resolution Program , now represents mobile home tenants in private practice. He said he has already been in contact with numerous mobile home tenants across the state, who have reported last-minute rent hikes above 5%.

Miller said he has mostly advised tenants that they could “just pay the 5% [rate] and see what happens.”

“Make them take you to court over it, and if all the tenants do that, they’re not going to be able to question more than 5%,” he said. “I would just be really surprised if a judge upholds a rent increase over 5%.”

Some mobile home residents are looking ahead to new policy work. Wilson in Aberdeen said she is eyeing a run for City Council. Tenant advocates also continue to direct complaints to the state’s dispute program, which earlier this year announced $5.5 million in refunds to Hurst & Son tenants following a nearly two-year investigation into the Port Orchard-based management company.

Simmons in Yakima is one of the many tenants who received some reimbursement for her troubles. It does not seem like it will be enough to keep her in her current home long-term, but her voice crackled over the phone as she recounted the sense of solidarity she’s built over the years organizing for her fellow tenants.

The new rent increase caps would not have been made possible without her neighbors’ sacrifices, she explained, as she watched them face down verbal abuse and retaliation in their pursuit of housing rights.

“They’re the heroes of all this,” she said. “They’re the ones that did the work, and they’re the ones that deserve all the praise.”