Issaquah pays $5.5M to settle jail deaths as costs mount statewide

Jail staff knew the 43-year-old Wiley was detoxing, too — Wiley wrote on his intake form that he had used fentanyl the night before police arrested him on charges of stealing $420 worth of goods from Target.

Wiley heaved much of that night. Multiple bunkmates pushed an emergency intercom button to call guards’ attention to Wiley’s distress, but no one intervened. Around midnight, an inmate filled out a form requesting medical assistance and slipped it under the door for the guards.

Wiley woke the next morning and tried to eat some bread, but threw it back up. During the night he had dragged his mattress over to the toilet. Now he laid on his back on the mattress with his hands up.

“I can see his mouth periodically opening widely as if gasping for air,” a Kirkland police investigator later wrote in a timeline of security footage. Then he became still. Wiley remained in that position for more than half an hour before paramedics arrived.

The city of Issaquah recently paid $3 million to settle a legal claim from Wiley’s estate. Less than three months after Wiley’s death, another man died in the Issaquah jail after requesting medical attention for withdrawal symptoms. The city paid again — this time $2.5 million.

Washington’s jails have recorded some of the highest death rates in the nation in recent years, according to the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics . In addition to the human toll, those deaths add up financially too.

Washington cities and counties paid over $60 million to settle jail-related lawsuits in the past five years, KING 5 reported in March. Issaquah’s $5.5 million in jail death settlements outpaced many counties, including populous Pierce and Spokane.

Unlike prisons, which incarcerate people convicted of crimes in facilities overseen by the state, jails are largely operated by cities and counties, and temporarily hold those accused of crimes for which the legal system presumes them innocent until proven guilty.

Washington jails logged over 131,000 bookings in 2022, according to a legislative report. Despite the compounding price tag of those facilities’ failures, bills to establish state oversight over jails have repeatedly failed to pass.

Lawsuits, however, have spurred changes, and even closed Washington jails in recent years.

“There is no governing body for people with complaints to go to for investigation — the recourse is bringing a lawsuit,” said Corinne Sebren, an attorney who has represented the families of multiple men who died in Washington jails.

“These people, these families, they don’t have another option.”