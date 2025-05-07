Washington’s immigrant rights orgs mobilize amid deportation push

The group, Advocates for Immigrants in Detention Northwest, provides reentry assistance to those released from the processing center. Volunteers now huddled under a nearby tent to escape the wind and rain as they watched for any motion from the detention facility. They held arms crossed and shoulders roused against the cold.

Any second now.

Peering through the chain-link barriers, they spotted a detention officer emerge from a corner of the building with three other figures. Perkinson and a volunteer hurried to meet them at the gate. One released woman immediately hopped into a waiting car while the other two detainees followed toward the RV and tents.

One newly released man broke ahead of the others as he recognized his brother waiting for him. The released man, who asked to be identified as “H” due to fear of retribution from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, went in for a tight embrace.

“Ta’ala … ta’ala” — “Come here, come here,” H said in Arabic, as his brother burrowed his head into the small of his neck.

AIDNW and its reentry services help anchor a web of independent community-based organizations around the state that work to backfill support gaps and monitor detainee treatment throughout the immigration enforcement system. Organizers who watchdog detention operations, deportation flights and legal proceedings all warned of new challenges and increased demand for aid amid the federal push to expand deportations.

Perkinson walked H and his brother to their car, asking if H needed a warm meal, water, anything. The two bantered until H slyly asked for a cigarette. As a Marlboro Red dangled from his mouth, H showed Perkinson a bright pink sweater and beanie set he knitted for his unborn daughter while in ICE detention.

His release had come just weeks before his wife was due to give birth.

“Alhamdulillah, thank you God,” he pointed upward and said over and over again. “Alhamdulillah.”