Washington youth homelessness organizations face upheaval

A Way Home Washington’s advisory board alerted staff to its pending closure in a statement on Oct. 2. The board wrote that its members had worked with the organization’s fiscal sponsor, Third Sector New England, to shore up its financial sustainability.

“Despite our best efforts to find solutions,” they wrote, “the decision was made to sunset in the coming months.”

AWHWA did not respond to multiple requests for comment on this story.

In a single joint media statement , A Way Home Washington, Third Sector New England, and private funders like the Ballmer Group and the Raikes Foundation promised “a smooth transition.”

“We are deeply committed to minimizing disruptions,” they wrote, “and will collaborate closely with our partners to protect the well-being of the youth and communities we serve.”

(Disclosure: The Ballmer Group provides grant funding for Cascade PBS investigative work. Cascade PBS maintains complete editorial control over its coverage.)

Behind the scenes, service partners scrambled. Internal emails obtained through public records requests revealed outrage, confusion and deep frustration with a lack of communication and transparency from Third Sector New England and A Way Home Washington.

In early October, one employee sent an extensive list of comments and questions to the board and TSNE leaders, demanding answers as to why so many had recently been hired only to now lose their jobs.

“I am ENRAGED that there is so little care shown to staff who were specifically selected due to their expertise and experience with homelessness,” the employee added. “I have NEVER seen an org like this shut down with such little respect, care, or ethical consideration for how it’s done.”

Kat Lohman, executive director of social impact for the Skagit Valley Family YMCA, one of A Way Home Washington’s community partners, expressed frustration in an email to leaders at other organizations.

“[We] are getting a runaround here between the conflicting messaging from TSNE and the AWHWA Advisory Board members,” she wrote. “It feels a bit like the Advisory Board and TSNE have each, at different times, pointed towards each other for the answer to this question; and once again, young people and communities are ultimately left in the lurch.”

Other internal emails showed that A Way Home Washington staff were laid off sooner than the organization initially indicated. At first, A Way Home Washington suggested “a few folks” would be let go in mid-October, with the rest losing their jobs at the end of the year, according to an OHY staffer’s email.

Geoff Lamont, general counsel for TSNE, told Cascade PBS via email that 14 staff were laid off on Oct. 18, with the remaining six on Nov. 15, the date A Way Home Washington officially sunset.

He also wrote that Third Sector New England strived to “provide as much notice and support as possible” and was “committed to handling these situations with care, respect, and thoughtful planning.”

As for TSNE’s communications with local organizations, he said the organization and A Way Home Washington’s advisory board had been “committed to providing accurate and timely information to community partners throughout this process.”

As organizations waited for clarity, OHY, community partners and remaining funders deliberated where to move the programs A Way Home Washington once oversaw — and how to pay for everything.

Responsibility for the Anchor Community Initiative fell largely to the state Office of Homeless Youth, despite a warning from executive director Kim Justice in her outgoing notes that “any shift of programs to OHY would require an investment of resources to create necessary staffing capacity.” She recommended that whoever took over the Anchor Community Initiative refocus on two to three communities rather than 10.

“OHY is not in a position to recreate [the Anchor Community Initiative] exactly,” Commerce spokesperson Penny Thomas told Cascade PBS via email. Nevertheless, OHY would work with communities “to establish a vision for how we continue this work for youth and young adults in Washington state.”

The two state-funded youth housing initiatives once overseen by A Way Home Washington were transferred to a nonprofit called Building Changes.

Sheila Babb Anderson, president of housing and homelessness for the Campion Advocacy Fund, told Cascade PBS that former private funders of A Way Home Washington, including the Schultz Family Foundation, the Raikes Foundation and the Campion Foundation had continued to devote private dollars to programs once run by A Way Home Washington.

In jointly written responses to questions from Cascade PBS, Lohman and other community partners pointed out that even without A Way Home Washington, efforts to end youth homelessness in Washington would continue.

“The movement to prevent and end youth homelessness and achieve functional zero is bigger than one organization,” they wrote.