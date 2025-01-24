Farmworkers rally in Olympia amid federal court battle over wages

The line came to a halt, and at the top of the steps stood Community to Community founder Rosalinda Guillen with a message for officials.

“We are farmworkers working the land of the state, keeping the economy strong,” she said. “We are not just the growers making money off of our labor. Next time, we need the governor here. Inslee would never do it. Ferguson has to do it.”

Members of Familias Unidas por la Justicia (FUJ), a union representing farmworkers in Washington, then ushered workers into the building as part of its annual Farmworkers Tribunal on Tuesday. The union rallied workers to call on state lawmakers to honor the wage protections they are fighting for in a lawsuit with the U.S. Department of Labor.

The union filed a lawsuit against the federal agency last May to contest its prevailing wage system, which sets a standard wage for workers hired on temporary agricultural H-2A visas based on survey data it received from the Washington Employment Security Department (ESD).

This story is part of Cascade PBS’s WA Workplace Watch, an investigative project covering worker safety and labor in Washington state.

FUJ argues that the Department of Labor (DOL) decision, which sets wages at $19.25 an hour, inherently disadvantages local farmworkers by making it easier for employers to import cheaper labor through the H-2A program. Union workers said they want piece-rate wages, which compensates workers for how much they pick, rather than a standard hourly wage.