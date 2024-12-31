How did Washington spend $6.5B in federal pandemic aid?

Once-in-a-generation opportunity

Even now as the deadline for budgeting arrives, it remains difficult to tell a single story about the unprecedented federal handout. Not only because of the myriad ways local governments used the funds, but because federal reporting rules do not require jurisdictions to explain how they spent the money if they categorize it as “revenue replacement,” a catch-all designation that simplifies reporting requirements by allowing them to designate the money as spent without directing it to a specific purpose. Washington jurisdictions reported claiming more than $1.5 billion of relief funds under this category.

“The ability for governments to use [ARPA] for revenue replacement … is the best – or worst – way to diffuse those resources so that you never even see the impact,” Zeke Smith, president of Empire Health Foundation, told Cascade PBS in 2022.

In some cities, community groups say the debate around how to invest the money pushed local governments to be more responsive and collaborative. Officials in other jurisdictions passed funding along the usual channels, plugging budget holes or awarding projects with minimal public input. Six Washington cities turned down or otherwise failed to claim the direct ARPA funds , Cascade PBS reported in 2022.

Elsewhere, some of Washington’s tiniest cities received federal funding for the first time officials could remember.

The Grant County farming town of Hartline spent their $43,000 allocation on a small but practical purchase: upgrading the town’s 103 water meters so they could be read remotely. Drew Allsbrook, Hartline’s part-time mayor, said he used to go door-to-door brushing dirt off the individual meters and writing down each household’s water usage so the city could bill them. The new technology saves him four hours of house visits per month – time he can redirect to his other duties, like spraying weed killer in sidewalk cracks and plowing the streets when it snows.

At the other end of the spectrum, larger cities spent millions to realize long-held infrastructure goals like revitalizing downtown public spaces. Pullman in Whitman County used its entire $9.6 million to overhaul the city’s Main Street , adding bike lanes and crosswalks, widening sidewalks, and reducing and narrowing car lanes.

Walla Walla permanently closed to cars a downtown block that had hosted a temporary pedestrian plaza in 2020, adding colorful tables and chairs, trees and planters, and café-style lighting. The square now hosts a Christmas tree and has become a popular spot for coffee meetings and college study sessions, according to City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain. The city also renovated a nearby public square that’s now used for events. The two projects combined cost about $4.3 million.

“I don’t think you can walk through WalaWala plaza and not see someone you know,” Chamberlain said.

Many cities and counties passed relief funds along to hard-hit businesses and nonprofits, which also benefited from a half-billion state grant program funded with federal pandemic cash. A few went further, cutting checks to individual households. Kenmore’s $1 million direct cash assistance program focused on families making less than half the area median income, while Spokane designated $1 million to subsidize living costs for artists. Neither program put specific limitations on what recipients could do with the funds.

“We said, ‘We know you’re struggling and you know best what your household needs,’” Kenmore Deputy City Manager Stephanie Lucash said.