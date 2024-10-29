Seattle Veterans Affairs staffer alleges whistleblower retaliation

Douglas Galuszka, chief of logistics, was issued two suspensions totaling three weeks of unpaid leave this year. He said VA administrators punished him for calling attention to leadership failures at the hospital and talking with press. According to Galuszka, the two suspensions he served mark the only discipline he has received in his seven years working for the VA. Prior to the suspensions, Galuszka said, he was not counseled by a supervisor or required to go through training.

This story was reported in collaboration with Northwest Public Broadcasting.

“[My supervisor] leaped from nothing to ‘I'm going to suspend him,’” Galuszka said, pointing to years of earning the highest possible rating for his work performance and other commendations.

In early June, Cascade PBS and Northwest Public Broadcasting reporters quoted Galuszka in an investigation that found patients and staff in Building 18 endured years of water leaks and a failing HVAC system that resulted in poor air circulation and temperature control. Conditions had deteriorated due to deferred maintenance on the building, which the VA had slated for demolition over a decade ago. The union representing staffers called the conditions “shocking” at the time.

Less than three weeks after the story was published, the VA relocated all services from the building’s South Clinic, and all workers moved out a few weeks later. While the building is closed, Galuszka alleges that the VA administration is still retaliating against him and his deputy.

“It is still not over,” Galuszka said. “They’re still coming at us.”

The VA declined an interview request and did not respond to questions citing privacy law, but the agency did issue a statement.

“Whistleblowers are respected, protected, and empowered at VA – and retaliation for making such disclosures is strictly prohibited,” wrote Tami Begasse, a spokesperson for the VA Puget Sound Health Care System. “We do everything in our power to build and uphold a culture where employees are held accountable for misconduct and every employee feels empowered and unafraid to raise concerns without fear of reprisal.”

Records show Galuszka’s boss, Susan Perez, the hospital’s deputy executive director, proposed the suspensions in February and July, after two internal investigations. The investigative reports concluded Galuszka acted inappropriately in handling the move out of Building 18 and in an interaction with a medical supply vendor.

The first suspension centered around two “charges.” One was over the effort to vacate the building, in which Perez said she directed Galuszka to list logistics staff who could move to a rented space in Georgetown, according to VA documents. Perez said Galuszka never followed this order.

Galuszka argued Perez would have needed union approval to move these employees to a workspace not included in their contract. Email communications from the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 3197 president show the union had not authorized a move and demanded to bargain over any change of location.

The second charge centered around Galuszka’s storage of excess work equipment in a different building, even though he knew this was not approved. He also allowed some employees to work in the building.

Galuszka and his deputy, Cortez Hopkins, said that toward the end of 2023, they felt they had to find a safe workspace for staffers, some of whom had health impacts from lack of adequate air circulation in Building 18.

The suspension was also reviewed by an executive director of a different VA system, Thomas Steinbrunner, who upheld it but reduced the number of days from seven to five.

After the Cascade PBS/NWPB article was published, Galuszka said the retaliation increased.