New Cascade PBS documentary ‘Wolf Land’ to premiere at SIFF

What did you learn while making the film? What are some things you learned working with either the ranchers or Daniel?

I think I learned about how complex the issue is, and because I was on the ground, I was able to kind of see a lot of different perspectives. I really learned about public lands, I learned about our state agencies. I learned about advocates and some of their perspectives.

But I think the thing that I took away from this, the narrow story that we told, was just that the people that choose to live in these places, they’re so connected to the land. We’ve kind of seen this as a topic where people are, like, living against the things that are out there, and this really felt like a way that we were watching people live with the land instead of against it, and kind of balancing that.

What made you want to release to different festivals first before having it broadcast on Cascade PBS?

I think that they’re a little bit different audiences. We’re really excited to have it play and premiere at SIFF because we’re able to share it with a local audience in-person, which, you know, it could be similar people that watch [the] broadcast, but it could be completely different people. And then there’s just something magical about sitting in a theater and being immersed in big landscapes and up close with people as they’re telling their story.

I’m excited about that aspect, because people have gotten so used to watching TV while they’re also on their phones. And so being able to give this full attention, and the people that are in it being able to fully listen to what they’re saying, I think, will be really special. And then just having a hometown audience is great. And I’m also really excited for it to go to broadcast, and for our audiences across the region to be able to see it there as well.

What do you hope people take away from the film?

It’s a really complicated issue that’s been really polarizing for a long time. I hope that people take away that there’s always ways to listen to each other, to hear each other, and that a lot of times that’s the biggest way to make change. And so I hope that that translates into other things outside of just this issue as well.