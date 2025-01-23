Native drivers 5x more likely to be searched by WA State Patrol

“I’m still troubled by the higher search rate of Natives. I do think that the hit rates don’t justify such a disparity,” Glaser said.

It’s an issue worth exploring, said Loftis with the state patrol, but he stresses that disproportionalities are not on their own evidence of systemic bias. The contention that there was no agency-wide bias was bolstered in 2021 by a WSU study requested by the Legislature. That study also found higher search rates and lower hit rates for Black, Hispanic and Native American drivers, only slightly reduced when taking into account other factors like gender, traffic violations and time of day.

The study stopped short of concluding that the disparities indicated bias. Instead, it called for the patrol to “further examine the data to better understand disproportionalities.”

But it was the headline attached to the study’s news release that validated the state patrol’s stance: “No systematic agency bias.”

“We hold strongly to WSU’s findings — no intentional or systemic bias is evident in our traffic stop operations,” Loftis said in response to InvestigateWest’s more recent analysis.

The data itself may not capture outside factors influencing search decisions. If drivers have contraband out in the open and a trooper wants to conduct a search, that may have nothing to do with race.

Christina Sanders, one of the researchers who conducted the WSU study, reviewed the findings of InvestigateWest’s most recent analysis. She echoed the conclusions of her previous study, which called for more research and better data, saying “The differences between Native Americans and white drivers should still be explored,” and she stressed that academic researchers would want to again control for other variables to ensure that the context across all searches is the same.

Gaebler said the takeaway from the decades of data on search rates “is not that there’s no discrimination.”

“Hit rates have been lower for Native Americans in the past, and there’s a lot of uncertainty in the new data,” he said. “So the fact that the search rate is so much higher is still suggestive of there being a different standard for being a Native American.”

Consequences

Lawyers and advocates who work with Indigenous people say the search figures are upsetting but not surprising — a lack of trust in police is a long-standing issue in Indigenous communities, which face disproportionate violence at the hands of police, as research has shown.

Steve Graham, a criminal defense attorney, said the data matches what he’s heard from his clients. The presence of surveillance technology popping up on arterial roadways connecting Native American nations to adjacent towns like Omak, Brewster and Yakima can contribute to an ongoing perception of criminalization due to race.

The Omak Police Department, for example, announced last year that it had bought automated license plate readers to help handle what it said was increased call volume. But those cameras were placed on a route that leads to the Confederated Tribes of Colville Reservation on the other side of the Okanogan River — a placement that “has not gone unnoticed,” Graham said.

“I can tell you that my clients in the Native American community feel more targeted than ever,” Graham said. “It did seem like there was some attention on the police interactions with other ethnic minorities in the last few years, but it didn’t seem to have really improved with the Native community.”

Consent searches, one of the three types of discretionary searches reviewed in InvestigateWest’s analysis, have power dynamics at play — where civilians who are asked if they can be searched by police may be unsure of their rights or ability to refuse, according to legal experts.

“Because of the positional power, it’s very difficult to say no. I’m a lawyer, I know my rights, and it’s still difficult for me to say no,” said Enoka Herat, outgoing policing and immigration policy director of ACLU Washington.

Consent searches made up about half of all discretionary searches of Native Americans from 2018-2023, but it was those searches that yielded almost all findings of contraband. For all races, troopers were more likely to find contraband during a consent search than not.

Many of the discretionary searches by the state patrol occurred when the driver was not found to have endangered traffic safety. The most common criminal offense in Washington, driving while suspended in the third degree, occurs most frequently when a person has a traffic ticket and fails to pay it or appear in court to challenge it, according to the ACLU. Civil rights groups like the ACLU have pushed for years to have that charge overturned as a criminal offense, arguing that it disproportionately affects people of color and the poor while doing little to improve road safety.

An InvestigateWest analysis of citation rates appears to back up that argument. There were just over 300,000 stops from 2018-2023 in which troopers logged a violation for driving with a suspended license, expired registration tabs or other non-traffic violations. Most ended with a warning or nothing at all. But Native Americans were most likely to receive a citation for such offenses, with 4.3% of all stops resulting in one. Hispanic and Black people each had citation rates of 3%, slightly higher than the rate for white people. A December report by the Prison Policy Initiative also found that Black people across the country face a disproportionate chance of searches and enforcement actions by police.

Citations for such low-level offenses can cause a disproportionate burden for drivers who are poor, defense attorneys say. If drivers fail to appear for a court date on the misdemeanor charge, it can set off an escalation of further charges and fees that can become insurmountable.



Byron Moore, a criminal defense attorney in Okanogan County, refers to this cycle as “driving while poor.”

Drivers can fear they’ll face additional charges for merely refusing to consent to a search, even if that’s not the case, and officers are not required to inform people of their right to refuse.

“I have heard from clients that they’re in a position where they can’t say no,” Moore said.

A legal fix?

The ACLU and groups like the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability are seeking legislative fixes to address the disparities.

They are working on a new traffic safety law, called Traffic Safety for All, that would remove Washington law enforcement’s ability to pull motorists over solely for non-safety related traffic violations, like driving with expired registration tags or a broken taillight. They say that would free more resources for law enforcement to pull over drivers who are under the influence, distracted or reckless, which they argue pose the greatest risk to public safety. Reform advocates also point to instances in which traffic stops of minority drivers for non-safety related violations have escalated to violence, sometimes even fatal — contributing to ongoing distrust of law enforcement.

Some states and jurisdictions have moved to limit discretionary searches. Virginia decriminalized minor equipment violations, like broken taillights, as primary reasons for a traffic stop.

During discretionary searches, officers have no probable-cause basis or warrant to search a person — the officer is deciding to do so based on their analysis of the situation, which critics say leaves open the possibility of bias, sometimes unconscious or implicit.

Glaser, the social psychologist who has been studying implicit bias in policing since the 1990s and authored a paper on implicit bias and discretionary searches for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in March 2024, said more training on implicit bias is unlikely to help.

“We don’t have any evidence that any of the existing trainings on implicit bias in any industry, but specifically in policing, have any effect on actual performance on the field,” Glaser said.

While such training may be well-intentioned, it won’t change deep-seated mental associations that troopers may have with ethnic groups, he said. Out in the field, troopers look for suspicious behavior, and because of the nature of implicit bias, they’re not going to be able to recognize that the suspicion they’re experiencing could be a racial stereotype. Implicit bias training should focus on the command staff, who set incentives for officers and direct them where to focus their attention and resources, and who can more effectively implement the training, Glaser said.

Policymakers and agency leaders should instead look for other ways to reduce disparities, Glaser said, and “eliminating consent searches would be top of the list.”

Dan Bodah, a senior program associate in the Vera Institute’s Redefining Public Safety initiative, had that in mind when he helped craft the Traffic Safety for All act.

“This is a way of isolating where those high-discretionary environments are, where those biases and racial disparities arise. In doing so, we identify those areas to help prevent future disparities from occurring,” Bodah said.

Last year, a similar bill failed to get much support in the Legislature. Goodman, D-Kirkland, said that was partly because the language felt too restrictive for police. Any bill that emphasizes what police aren’t allowed to do is a difficult sell to lawmakers, he said.

“There was concern about restricting police discretion — acknowledging that the discretion results in disparate treatment. But it’s sort of this balance between public safety and social equity,” Goodman said.

The Traffic Safety for All measure would call for more data collection from agencies other than the Washington State Patrol. Goodman said no matter what happens with the bill, he’d like to see more research into the racial disparities.

Hunter said that to meaningfully address the root causes of the disproportionate searches, WSP should adopt strict policies limiting discretionary searches, implement bias training and evaluations, have independent oversight of search practices, increase community engagement and incentivize equitable policing.

“Any research of this nature needs to be more comprehensive and deliberate,” Goodman said. “I would assume that every police agency would, if analyzed, show similar disparities.”

Calls for change

In response to the criticism of racial disparities in searches five years ago, Loftis said the state patrol has made efforts to improve culture and training and to recruit more diverse troopers.

Today, the makeup of the state patrol is slightly more diverse: 81% of commissioned officers are white, compared to 86% in 2020. The patrol is doing more “targeted recruiting in areas where we are historically underrepresented,” Loftis said. And in 2022, the state patrol removed its staff psychologist after reporting by The Seattle Times found that an exam he administered disproportionately rejected candidates of color.