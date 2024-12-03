Nooksack Tribe serves eviction notices to disenrolled households

Among them are seven households, comprising more than 20 people in all, living in Nooksack Indian Tribe low-income housing through a federal tax credit program.

The tribe has told the residents they must move out because their lack of Nooksack citizenship disqualifies them from the program. Now, three households are without legal recourse after a fight in the courts to keep their homes, said Michelle Roberts, one of the residents who received an eviction order.

“You try to prepare yourself,” Roberts said, “but when it actually happens, it’s still shocking.”

The other cases are still pending.

More than 200 tribal members are currently in line for Nooksack housing, according to a news release from the tribe. Of those on the waitlist, some are homeless and 15 are elders.

The Nooksack Tribal Council sent a statement through spokesperson Abby Yates in response to an emailed list of questions and a request for an interview.

“The primary concern of the Nooksack people is the safety and wellbeing of our citizens,” the statement read in part. “We have people who are not Nooksack citizens and not low income refusing to leave our housing.”

‘No choice’

At a hearing last month, Roberts read an emotional statement about the treatment of her family.

“We have been persecuted, wronged in every way that justice stands for,” she said.

Chief Tribal Court Judge Doug Hyldahl thanked Roberts for her comments, but said he had “no choice” but to issue an eviction order at this point after more than two years of litigation.

In an interview prior to the hearing, Roberts said several of her family members facing eviction are elderly. Her dad has dementia, she said, which will make moving to a new place difficult.

“What’s going to happen to them when they’re sitting in their homes and they’ve got armed tribal police or sheriffs or whoever pounding on the door trying to remove them physically?” she asked. “I just fear that their health is not going to be able to withstand that.”

In October, after a Tribal Court ruling against the residents, the tribe publicly offered the households an extension on their evictions through the end of the year.

Roberts, writing on behalf of the family, presented a counteroffer: Residents would occupy the homes “until we pass on or move away, at which time they will automatically go to the Tribe,” among other provisions.

An attorney for the tribe responded the counteroffer was “completely unacceptable.”

“You and your clients have denied hundreds of qualified Nooksack Tribal members of the housing they have deserved for the past eight years while you employed delaying tactics to remain in housing for which you are not qualified,” the tribe’s lawyer wrote. “Your counteroffer would continue to deny Tribal members of housing for years to come.”

A conflict over eligibility

Roberts has lived in her home near Deming for 17 years. The house is part of the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit program.

When she moved in, staff from the Nooksack housing authority told her that after 15 years, she would get the deed to her home “no questions asked,” she said.

If they choose to, owners in that program can allow tenants to buy their homes after a 15-year waiting period. A 2005 copy of the Nooksack housing authority’s policies says the program “is structured to be a rent to own program for 15 years.”

But in a recent news release, the tribe argued “this is not a ‘rent-to-own’ program. Instead, if the tenant at the end of 15 years qualifies for the program, that tenant has the opportunity to take ownership of the unit.”

In a later release, the tribe wrote that “because Ms. Roberts attorney [sic] has litigated against the Washington State Housing Finance Commission,” the commission was preventing the homes from transferring ownership.

“In other words, the disenrollees, not the Tribe, are blocking the conveyances from happening,” the tribe wrote.

The family sued the commission and Nooksack housing authority in 2022 in an attempt to stop the evictions, wrote Margret Graham, a spokesperson for the commission, in an email, noting the suit is suspended.

She added: “The Housing Finance Commission (WSHFC) has not suspended conveyances for any reason, and the tenants’ lawsuit does not prevent the Nooksack Tribe from moving forward with the process to sell eligible units to eligible residents. The Commission remains at the ready to assist the Tribe through that process.”

The tribe has also said the households do not qualify because most are not low-income and have other housing options — for example, housing developed in Whatcom County by Shxwhá:y Village, a Canadian First Nation, which family members are also a part of.

“This is not about them being elderly or unable to find housing,” the tribe wrote in its statement to Cascadia Daily News. “This is about them being spiteful and stealing resources from Nooksack citizens, as they have done for decades.”

Roberts, who is on the Shxwhá:y Village Council, said those homes are not ready yet. Some may be ready by the end of March, she said.

Her understanding when she moved in was that residents had to qualify as low-income to get into the program, Roberts said, not that they had to maintain low-income status.