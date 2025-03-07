Washington-based U.S. Forest Service rangers reinstated — for now

Many workers still in their probationary period received notice on Feb. 13 that they were fired by the Trump administration. But this week, those workers got word they have been temporarily reinstated for 45 days by the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board on March 5 . But Forest Service rangers like Kyle Warden, Xander Demetrios and Jaelle Downs say they know very little beyond that, and haven’t been notified on the local level about when their work will resume, just weeks away from the beginning of the 2025 season. There’s no information yet to indicate whether the positions might be eliminated again after the 45-day period, and the workers worry about what impact a potential mid-season disruption might have on recreation and public safety.

For 10 years Warden, 39, had been the lead wilderness ranger at the Wenatchee River Ranger District in Leavenworth, tasked with patrolling and monitoring the nearly 400,000 acres of pristine alpine back-country in the Enchantments wilderness area. He said the Enchantments alone see 100,000 visitors annually, and as of last month, all but a handful of the trail crew, rangers, front desk staff and developed front country rangers were fired as part of the Feb 13 announcement. Those positions are seasonal, and some would have already begun work, while others would have started in the coming weeks. Warden says he would have worked the past few weeks overseeing the permit lottery for the Enchantments and running training webinars.

While the layoffs affected only employees still in their probationary period, in the case of U.S. Forest Service workers, Warden said they actually meant laying off veteran employees. Because the positions are almost all seasonal, he and many others who had been in these roles for many years had technically not worked more than two years in aggregate.

“We were all probationary employees still,” he said. “Because we’re seasonal as well so they only count the amount of time spent working so we’d be probationary status for quite a while.”

In addition to patrolling the wilderness and performing basic wildland education, rangers also assist search and rescue operations, clear trails and pack out trash and human excrement from trail toilets, which are little more than boxes placed overtop hand-dug latrines. Warden said they packed out 600 pounds of trash from the Enchantments last year.

Should these positions get cut again after the 45-day reinstatement, it’s the loss of those services that will probably get noticed first, they say.

“You’re going to find that there are a lot more overflowing toilets at our campgrounds and trailheads,” Demetrios said. “There’s a lot more trash, litter.”

Warden agreed, and added that public safety would also be affected.

“Trails – they’re not going to be logged out,” Warden said, noting the disruption could have a long tail. “It’s probably going to be years before they can catch up with the load of log-out.”

That means more debris on the trails for visitors to trip and fall over, and more obstacles for search and rescue teams to contend with when they are packing people out.

“The search and rescue teams, if they need to litter somebody out, they need a clear trail. They can’t be climbing over a hundred trees,” he said.

Downs, 32, has worked out of the Cle Elum Ranger District as a wilderness ranger since 2018. At a protest in Wenatchee on Feb. 17, she said they were illegally fired and they’re not giving up their jobs without a fight.

“Most of us care so much about this work, we’re all going to fight for jobs. That’s why we’re out here,” she said. “We don’t want to leave. We don’t want to find other jobs. We got into this because it’s what we love to do. We love the lands that belong to all of us.”

Downs, Demetrios and Warden all agreed they didn’t become wilderness rangers for the money – an entry-level position pays about $22,500 in a six-month season. They say they joined the Forest Service because they love the outdoors and feel strongly about stewarding these shared resources.

“We are not the deep state. We’re not bureaucrats. We’re out there doing manual labor in the woods just trying to make a living doing something we love,” Downs said.

They also said that terminating them doesn’t even save the federal government much money, since most of their programs are paid for through state grants and recreation fees. According to the National Park Service, national parks brought in $55.6 billion in 2023.

“We’re basically funding ourselves,” she said. “And so the federal money, there’s very little of it that goes directly to on-the-ground work.”