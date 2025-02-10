The key to maintaining and renovating Seattle’s Ballard Locks

Keeping the antiquated machinery of the Locks up and running is a constant, difficult operation. Imagine that today you drive a Ford Model T– the most popular car on the road when the Locks opened – but in order to keep it running, you need to gradually replace its parts with modern components.

Complicating matters, the Corps of Engineers was committed to minimizing disruption to all the boats that pass through the waterway as well as maintaining public access to one of Seattle’s most popular tourist destinations.

“That’s something that we highlight with every contractor that comes through here: This is not an isolated place,” said Corps project engineer Bradley Ellebracht, who managed the gate replacement. “You want to preserve people’s access. It’s a public site. But on the other hand this is an aging facility, and if we don’t take care of it and make the difficult decisions we need to, this place won’t exist.”

The fact that the Locks serve mostly pleasure boaters provides something of a conundrum in terms of federal funding for maintenance. Most other waterways run by the Corps – such as locks on the Mississippi River or one of its busiest facilities, a lock in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, that connects Lake Superior to Lake Huron – are focused on moving commercial cargo. Though the Ballard Locks were originally constructed to facilitate moving timber, today nearly all boat traffic is recreational.

Chapman says that even though about three hundred Alaskan fishing vessels still travel through the Locks to moor in the fresh waters of Ballard to prevent barnacle growth, those ships are empty of cargo. The federal government calculates funding for its locks based solely on cargo tonnage. “We have this unfortunate dilemma, passing the most amount of traffic in the nation with basically the least amount of tonnage,” he said. “So our equipment is super-exercised, but not really well-funded.”