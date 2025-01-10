Environment

Nick on the Rocks: Unlocking the secrets of Seattle’s lakes

Why are some salty and some freshwater? A giant ice sheet carved them 16,000 years ago, creating the hills, valleys and waterways that shape the city.

by / January 10, 2025

Have you ever noticed that most hills in Seattle run north to south? Travel east or west through the city, and you will constantly climb ridges and descend into valleys.

That’s because like all of Washington north of Tacoma, the landscapes and lakes of Seattle were created by an enormous 3,000-foot-tall ice sheet that scoured the region 16,000 years ago.

Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish sit in troughs carved by the ice, while smaller lakes like Green Lake were created when huge chunks of ice broke off and compressed the ground before slowly melting.

Follow along as Nick Zentner visits Washington’s largest city to look for clues about its glacial past.

About the Authors & Contributors

Adam Brown

Adam Brown

Adam Spiro Brown is a production manager at Cascade PBS, where he collaborates with producers, writers, editors and videographers on the Content team.