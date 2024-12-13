Nick on the Rocks: Volcanic mud blooms tulips in the Skagit Flats

Glacier Peak, a volcano, has erupted multiple times in the past 15,000 years and sent dramatic volcanic mudflows, or lahars, flowing down the valleys at its feet. Several of these lahars have been large enough to reach the sea and build up the very ground that the tulip fields grow on. Nick Zentner digs into the evidence of these dangerous eruptions and when another might occur.



