Nick on the Rocks: How were the Potholes Coulee canyons created?

Unlike canyons in other parts of the world, these weren’t slowly carved by rivers, but quickly excavated by massive floods during the most recent Ice Age.



In fact, the scale of the canyons at Potholes Coulee are so extreme that in 1910 they prompted geologist J Harlen Bretz to develop his theory of Ice Age floods.



Join Nick Zentner as he looks into the clues that Bretz found to come up with his groundbreaking idea.



