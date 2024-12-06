Nick on the Rocks: How an ancient glacier carved coastal Anacortes

From small lines etched into 160-million-year-old bedrock to a mysterious rock wall in the woods that may have been shaped by high-pressure water, Anacortes is teeming with the scars of Washington’s not-so-distant glacial past, if you know where to look. Nick visits the coastal town to investigate the unique combination of ancient bedrock and more recent Ice Age geology.



