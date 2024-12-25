How damming the Columbia River transformed Central Washington

Since Calhoun’s grandfather started farming on the site in 1969, the family has built the operation from roughly a dozen acres to 170 — about the size of 130 football fields.

Calhoun estimates apples make up about 40% of his total acreage, with pears, cherries and soft fruits such as peaches filling out the rest. This season, the operation produced roughly 1.35 million pounds of apples.

What does it take to make that harvest possible?

In addition to a perfect climate and nearly year-round hard work by Calhoun, his family and employees, the answer is water. Roughly 23 million gallons of it, carried from the Yakima River-fed Wapato Irrigation Canal to his orchard. That water allows him to produce some of the best apples in the world on otherwise semi-arid land.

The Yakima River Basin is home to roughly one-third of Washington’s 188,000 acres of apple orchards, according to an estimate from the Washington Department of Agriculture.

Those orchards grow Washington’s leading crop, accounting for nearly 70% of U.S. apple production and almost $2 billion of the $14 billion Washington crops were worth last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

And, with about 80% of Washington agriculture using water from either the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s Yakima Basin irrigation project or its Columbia Basin Project, the Columbia River system is the single biggest force driving this essential sector of the state’s economy.