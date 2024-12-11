Bird flu is spreading at PNW farms — among animals and workers

Strater told InvestigateWest that she hasn’t heard of any states doing surveillance. Instead, she said, they are doing more passive monitoring, by relying on employers to report workers who show symptoms of avian flu.

“Some employers will, some won’t,” she said.

Clinicians cite Colorado as a state that has effectively responded to outbreaks of avian flu by testing workers. The state has tested 137 people who were exposed, according to the Colorado of Public Health and Environment. Public health workers in Colorado and Michigan also tested blood samples of over 100 workers who were known to have been working with infected cows and found 7% had avian flu antibodies, meaning they had unknowingly contracted the virus.

But Liebman said that even workers who were exposed to positive animals but not showing symptoms should be tested.

By testing all exposed workers, Liebman said, local health authorities would have “a much better understanding of transmission, of what protects the worker and the likelihood of workers actually even having it while being asymptomatic.”

When asked why they weren’t testing more workers, Dillon from the South Central Public Health District said that workers in Idaho were given equipment to protect themselves while working and feels that is sufficient enough not to warrant testing people without symptoms.

Jonathan Modie, spokesperson for the Oregon Health Authority, said they reserve testing for people with symptoms or asymptomatic people who had a high-risk exposure, meaning a breach or misuse of PPE. Lang said the Washington Department of Health is clarifying the new CDC guidelines before it implements more testing.



A high mortality rate

So far, human cases of avian flu have been mild. Dr. Jürgen Richt, a professor and director of the Center of Excellence for Emerging and Zoonotic Animal Diseases at Kansas State University, told InvestigateWest that so far people who have tested positive for avian flu have had mild respiratory symptoms and conjunctivitis, or pink eye.

But that wasn’t always the case. In 2003, when avian flu reemerged after the first outbreak in 1996, Richt said there was transmission of the flu to humans and there was a high fatality rate.

According to Yale Medicine , the mortality rate is 50% for the 900 people infected with the bird flu from 2003 to the present.

“We were lucky that the virus got milder over time in humans,” Richt said.

Even with mild symptoms, Liebman said, people who are positive for avian flu are recommended Tamiflu to treat the illness and try to minimize the spread.

Avian flu has destroyed many backyard poultry operations in the Pacific Northwest and cost commercial farmers dairy milk and their flocks and eggs.

Amber Betts, spokesperson for the Washington Department of Agriculture, said early signs of an avian flu outbreak in poultry include chickens becoming lethargic and confused. In dairy operations, an early sign is a significant drop in milk production.

Once a veterinarian and lab receive positive tests results for avian flu, the farm has to stop operations and sanitize. For backyard farms, Betts said, there is a fallow period, where no animals can live on the backyard farm for at least 120 days. But that period is shorter for commercial farms because there are heavy disinfection and testing procedures that a farmer must do before they can begin farming again.

If a farm does have a positive case of the flu, a farmer must report it, Betts said. The Department of Agriculture gives farmers indemnity payments for eggs and chickens that they had to euthanize for being exposed to the flu.

There are no payments to a farm owner if any of their workers contract avian flu and must take time away from work. That is what worries Strater, who says it is a gamble to rely on the farm owner and workers to test themselves or report positive cases.

“The issue is the employers because both the employers and the workers have a financial incentive to avoid testing,” she said.

All recorded cases of avian flu in humans except one came from farmworkers who worked with infected animals.

“Really what we’ve seen in humans is when the humans are working with an infected animal,” Betts said. “That could be while they are helping clean up after an outbreak in a farm and maybe biosecurity protocols aren’t to the highest standards. Maybe somebody accidentally rubs their eye or that kind of thing.”

Humans can get the virus from animals by touching an infected animal’s bodily fluids , including animal milk, and from touching a surface contaminated with the virus and then touching their eyes or mouth. People who have worked with infected animals are considered a “high risk exposure,” according to the CDC , and it recommends they be tested for the virus by local health districts.

Some scientists worry about avian flu mixing with the seasonal flu in pigs; an avian flu case was found in one in Oregon. Pigs are susceptible to both animal and human viruses. Scientists say a mix of the two viruses could increase the risk of a flu pandemic.

‘Worker health and safety is public health’

Liebman thinks the public health response to avian flu should be informed by what people learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, which ravaged agricultural and meat-packing plants where workers were not being tested for the highly transmissible virus.

Advocates for workers then, and now, say workers can’t afford to have a positive test. They don’t get paid sick time off work if they have to quarantine for two weeks.

Unlike for many of the severe symptoms of COVID-19, people who have tested positive for avian flu have experienced mild symptoms that they could hide if they want to continue working.

The hesitancy is why Liebman says it is important for health departments to deploy community health workers who speak Spanish, who come from similar backgrounds as the workers and who can understand their hesitancy to report an exposure or illness.

“You have to understand that the risk that a worker takes simply to be in this country to work is really significant, and their priority is to stay employed and work,” she said. “There’s a lot of fear around potentially losing their job. They don’t want to make their employer upset. They don’t want to miss any work. There’s fear of just losing money if they do test positive.”