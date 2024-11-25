Veterans tend to Washington forests — and themselves

“My thought was, ‘What are we doing?’ But I couldn’t answer my own question because I needed to survive,” he said. “I couldn’t do anything to help those people ... except not shoot them, like, I’m not gonna do anything to hurt these people. I’ve already contributed to [that] enough, and I sort of became a conscientious objector in my own mind.”

For Jared Busen, a friend of Dailey’s and fellow veteran who has helped with several of Rake Force’s early projects, switching from the reserves to active duty had less to do with politics and more to do with a need for purpose. His engineering job with equipment manufacturing giant Caterpillar had left him unfulfilled, and Busen thought he might find more meaning in flying helicopters for the Army.

“I needed to do something cool, and I thought maybe that was the answer,” he says.

Not only did that job, which Busen likens to being a “glorified taxicab driver,” prove just as unfulfilling; the war he went to and its aftermath left him questioning the worth of a decade and a half of his life.

“At the end of the day, in Afghanistan … we just abandoned everything and left,” he says. “Maybe if we had ‘won,’ air quotes, it wouldn’t be as bad, [but] it still would not be a positive contribution to the world [because] all we did was do a bunch of destructive things, make everything worse, and then leave, and that sucks.”

And like Dailey, Busen came home traumatized — a fact he avoided confronting head-on for years.

“I very intentionally made sure I never got diagnosed with [PTSD] while I was in, because it’s a four-letter word still in the military … especially as a pilot,” he explains. “And then eventually I just had to come to terms with it. And it really was, like, five weeks ago when I had my appointment to officially get the diagnosis.”

That was five weeks before he spoke to the Observer by phone; four weeks before the country elected Donald Trump to be its president again; and only three weeks before Busen and Dailey climbed above Cle Elum, chaps and chainsaws in hand.

‘You get into atoning’

In many ways, field work is a natural fit for somebody accustomed to life in the military. It’s mission-oriented and teamwork-dependent, and requires a certain amount of mental and physical grit.

“You learn to accept being uncomfortable, and then it’s just your new norm,” says Busen.

“And then obviously, fuels reduction is really straightforward,” he adds. “And sometimes it’s nice to work like that, because you don’t have to think too much. It’s like, ‘All right, here’s my task for the day.’”

Dailey got into conservation work when he and his wife began homesteading near Toledo, Wash., and also found the physicality of it to be “a lot like Army PT.” But what felt even more familiar was the way working in the woods gave him a chance to once again rely on the person next to him, as he was trained to do.

“We can’t do anything without a battle buddy, and when we get out, they expect us to go it on our own,” he says. “We suffer in that case, and I believe this work re-immerses us in that camaraderie.”