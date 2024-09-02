Idaho, Oregon take different approaches to worker heat deaths

Idaho isn’t the only state that has not adopted its own stricter heat regulations. Lawmakers in Texas and Florida have passed laws expressly banning additional heat protections, over concerns that the regulations would harm businesses.

Sen. Jim Guthrie, a Republican lawmaker in the Idaho Legislature, said he would be open to hearing a debate about a bill adding worker protections if one were proposed, but lawmakers need to balance the costs of providing extra protections against the benefits.

“It’s just one of those things that you don’t want it to be a policy that just has a feel-good element to it,” he said in a phone interview. “You don’t want it to be a policy that’s so restrictive that it really compromises production in the workplace and unfairly tips the scales, to an unreasonable point, with protection of workers.”

Without requirements for employers to provide workers with resources to stay cool during 100-degree temperatures, many rely on the few volunteers who visit work sites and workers’ homes to distribute water, sports drinks, hats and other supplies. Alejandra Hernandez is one of those volunteers; she lives in Mountain Home, Idaho, where many of her family members work in the fields and help connect her to workers in need.

Hernandez said many workers this summer had not received training about how to prevent heat-related illnesses.

“They aren’t taught what to do in case of a heat stroke, or how you can protect yourself from the smoke or things like that,” she said.

‘No excuses’

Despite another historic heat wave this summer, June 28, 2021 remains the Portland area’s hottest recorded day. It was just two days after Perez died on June 26, when temperatures reached 104 degrees.

Perez had arrived in the U.S. from Guatemala less than a month before for his nursery job. He was saving money and sending it home to his wife for her to eventually undergo fertility treatment, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. But Perez was never able to become a father.

In an interview with InvestigateWest, former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Perez’s death horrified her and inspired her to quickly issue an executive order directing the Oregon OSHA division to expand the federal requirements for employers with outside workers.

“Certainly rulemaking processes require time and thought and input, but honestly, when we’re talking about workers, hard workers, people who are gathering or preparing the fields to ensure that we have food on our kitchen tables,” she said. “There should be no excuses.”

Oregon’s extreme heat regulations require mandatory breaks of at least 10 minutes every two hours when the heat index is 90 degrees or greater and the break time increases in length and frequency as the area heat index increases. When the heat index is 105 or greater, workers must take a 40-minute break every hour. Unless it coincides with an unpaid lunch break, the heat breaks are paid. The heat index accounts for how hot it feels outside by calculating both air temperature and humidity.

Oregon also requires employers to provide access to immediate shade and access to 32 ounces of water per hour for each employee when the heat index hits 80 degrees or more. Employers also must educate workers on a heat illness prevention plan that includes recognizing symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to prevent them.

Oregon’s rules also require employers to provide their workers with N-95 face masks when the air quality index shows moderate levels of danger, or a reading of 101. With fires burning throughout the state, Oregon has been under an air quality alert that encourages residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activity and those who are vulnerable to stay inside. Idaho is experiencing similar poor air quality, with the index showing levels between 152 and 187, according to the Idaho Statesman. People working outside for long periods of time are vulnerable to the impacts of smoke, which can include eye irritation and respiratory damage.

Aaron Corvin, Oregon OSHA spokesperson, said he couldn’t comment on whether rules such as Oregon’s may have saved Booth, who was working in neighboring Idaho. Booth died on June 23, 2021; he was a parent to two children, whom he was raising with his high school sweetheart. On the day of his death, he was cutting branches away from a power line in Lewiston. The outside temperature was 100 degrees, according to the Nez Perce County coroner, and his body temperature was 104 degrees.