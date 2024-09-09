How Roslyn became a model for community-led wildfire management

“As we walk up here this way, you’ll see it’s night-and-day difference,” he said as he began to hike up the aptly named Forest Resilience Trail, which was created in 2023 to showcase the fire prevention efforts.

In June, U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, who represents Kittitas County, was here for a visit. Schrier introduced a bill called the National Prescribed Fire Act, which would authorize $300 million for more prescribed burns on federal, state and private lands. Adams said he hopes Schrier’s bill gets passed, calling it a common-sense, bipartisan piece of legislation.

Adams praised the efforts of Johnson and the citizens’ committee, and also the work of Chris Martin, a local firefighter and the former owner of Basecamp Books and Bites, a bustling café and bookstore in the center of Roslyn and a popular spot for the tourists, hikers and campers who pass through town. Martin moved his family to Roslyn from Seattle, attracted to the small-town charm that reminded him of his upbringing in upstate New York.

Martin became the town’s emergency management coordinator during the Jolly Mountain Fire in 2017, which burned 36,000 acres in the Cle Elum Ranger District.

It was a turning point for Roslyn. Things were especially tense that Labor Day weekend, with the first full-scale callout of all law enforcement personnel in Kittitas County to notify people about evacuations. Kittitas County and the cities of Cle Elum, Roslyn and Ellensburg declared states of emergency, and started working on plans to move people and government services to Ellensburg if things got worse.

Luckily, no structures were damaged, and the plans weren’t fully deployed. But it got people’s attention.

“The city was evacuated and shrouded with smoke and there were 20-some-odd fire engines parked in town because they’re worried about embers,” Martin said. “That was like a change-of-underwear moment for the city.

“And it was like, OK, for years, no one’s done anything, and it’s time to start.”

Residents often mention the fire as a wake-up call for the dangers that wildfires presented for Roslyn. Another was the Camp Fire which destroyed much of Paradise, California, and more recently, the 2023 Hawaii wildfires.

After the fire, community members gathered in the Roslyn Yard next to Basecamp Books that October to watch Era of Megafires, a documentary about why the fires were happening and what people could do in response. It was one of several showings around the region, co-sponsored by Kittitas Fire Adapted Communities Coalition, which continues to sponsor fire-related film screenings.

Building a fire break

A fire needs three things to start — fuels, oxygen and ignition, Martin recites. “At the end of the day, the only thing that is going to move the needle is reducing those fuels.”

The community built an emergency fire break during the Jolly Mountain Fire because of concerns about ember showers, which can travel for miles.

The barrier is one of several planned or completed which aim to block fire spread. Additionally, burns and clearing treatments have been completed along Cle Elum Ridge to the edge of town, he said. “We’re trying to build infrastructure.”