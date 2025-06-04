Rachel Belle shares her favorite creative, classy camping meals

Camping Salads

I am a HUGE fan of camping and hiking salads! Nothing feels worse than eating a heavy lunch and then having to hike five more miles back to the car in a sluggish, lethargic food coma. For a campsite dinner, I like a mix of raw and campfire-grilled veggies, and often grilled chicken, steak, salmon or shrimp. Any time I grill a protein, I always make extra so I can slice it up and throw it on a salad for tomorrow’s trail lunch.

Southwest Chicken Skillet

This meal was invented in a state of hanger while walking around a rural Utah grocery store after a hike, trying to figure out what to have for camp dinner that night. It has since become a staple, made on nearly every camping trip. Campfire-seared chicken finishes cooking in tomatillo salsa, simmered with fresh corn and spinach and topped with a lid of melty cheese. Serve with warm tortillas or tortilla chips and lots of lime and avocado.

Creamy Coconutty Shrimp Salad

A view like that deserves a beautiful, bougie last-night-of-camping meal. This recipe, lifted right off the pages of Bon Appetit magazine, is super-easy to put together. Shrimp are gently cooked in coconut milk, spiked with garlic and fish sauce and topped with the summer’s sweetest Sungolds, cilantro, red onion, jalapeño and lots of lime. We scooped this up with tortilla chips.

Asian Steak Lettuce Wraps

I made this fun feast for myself a few years ago, on my annual solo camping trip to see spring wildflowers. Steak is marinated in soy, garlic, sesame and ginger and grilled to a tender medium rare. I wrapped up bites in butter lettuce with cucumber; crispy nori sheets; shredded pickled daikon and carrot from a Vietnamese grocery; and lime and chili crisp, and served them with campfire-grilled asparagus and bok choy.

Trail Charcuterie

If you follow me on Instagram, you’ve likely seen the various snack boards I like to assemble in the mountains. I’m already bringing cheese, crackers and pickles; why not throw a board into my backpack to make it feel special? This simple spread features smoked, tinned oysters, a squirt of German mustard, cheese, pickles and an apple, but whatever you can forage from your fridge and pantry will do.