Try pastries from all across Africa in Pike Place Market

You’ll find handmade treats from several African countries in the pastry case at Lands of Origin, from Moroccan lamb rolls to Nigerian sausage buns to Ethiopian lentil sambusas, golden fried triangles reminiscent of Indian samosas, served with peri-peri and cilantro chili sauce. If you’ve enjoyed pastéis de nata (egg custard tarts) in Portugal, you must try Meeraf’s Mozambique version, scented with a whisper of orange blossom water.

She says they’re a complicated pastry to make, a labor of love, and with their shatteringly flaky pastry shells and just-sweet-enough creamy custard, Meeraf’s are the best I’ve ever tasted. The tarts found their way to Mozambique via Portuguese colonization, and I was surprised to learn that the Hong Kong-style egg tarts served at dim sum restaurants and Chinese bakeries are also inspired by pastéis de nata!

Hello Em

Savory meets sweet at Hello Em, where the lattes are zhuzhed up with housemade Maggi seasoning caramel, miso, pandan condensed milk or a luscious cloud of salty sweet egg whip. A black sticky-rice latte topped with gấc (a fruit in the melon & cucumber family), coconut kem (cream) with a black-gold tuile was a recent Lunar New Year special.