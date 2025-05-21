There’s nothing sweeter than Seattle’s Little Free Bakeries

In the episode, we make Jill’s Soft & Chewy Lemon Cookies, which Lanne describes as “more tender than my heart.” Having eaten 10 of them during filming, I can confirm: so pillowy soft, so bright and lemony! Since we filmed the episode, Lanne and Jill have secured a Little Free Bakery cookbook deal! But Jill was kind enough to share her cookie recipe with us ahead of publication. Newsletter subscribers: If you make them, let me know what you think! And maybe take a cue from Lanne and Jill and share a batch with your neighbors.

Have a food- or drink-related question (Need a restaurant rec? Have a mystery that needs solving?) Send me a note: rachel.belle@cascadepbs.org

And for newsletter-exclusive content, including my Taste of the Town Q&A with a notable Pacific Northwest person (this week it's Elle magazine astrologer Tali Edut) subscribe here!

XO

Rachel Belle