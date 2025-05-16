The Nosh: What's cooking at Seattle Firehouse 27?

The firefighters are there to grocery-shop for tonight’s dinner! But what they eat, and even how and when they shop, is strategic. Rachel Belle popped by the Georgetown firehouse to help Lt. Hilton Jones make dinner for the crew who work, sleep and eat together during shifts that last at least 24 hours.

Shared meals build trust and create a sense of family and a home away from home. But for folks who’ve spent their careers serving the community, the dinner table is also a natural place to get support and work through a tough or traumatic workday.

What is a firehouse kitchen called? Who pays for the kitchen equipment? Let’s go behind the scenes and find out! The episode ends with a Golden Girls moment as Lt. Jones serves a delicious homemade dessert that’s made him very popular around the firehouse.

Support for The Nosh with Rachel Belle is provided by Alaska Airlines.