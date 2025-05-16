Culture

The Nosh: What's cooking at Seattle Firehouse 27?

Host Rachel Belle joins in the kitchen to learn how food can bond first responders and help improve mental health for those protecting the community.

by / May 16, 2025

Rachel Belle and Lt. Jones of Seattle Firehouse 27 cook a meal together. (Skyler Ballard/Cascade PBS)

If you see a fire truck pulling into a supermarket parking lot, don’t panic.

The firefighters are there to grocery-shop for tonight’s dinner! But what they eat, and even how and when they shop, is strategic. Rachel Belle popped by the Georgetown firehouse to help Lt. Hilton Jones make dinner for the crew who work, sleep and eat together during shifts that last at least 24 hours. 

Shared meals build trust and create a sense of family and a home away from home. But for folks who’ve spent their careers serving the community, the dinner table is also a natural place to get support and work through a tough or traumatic workday.  

What is a firehouse kitchen called? Who pays for the kitchen equipment? Let’s go behind the scenes and find out! The episode ends with a Golden Girls moment as Lt. Jones serves a delicious homemade dessert that’s made him very popular around the firehouse.                                                                                                                                                   
About the Authors & Contributors

Rachel Belle

Rachel Belle is the host of The Nosh and the host and creator of Your Last Meal, a James Beard Award finalist for Best Podcast. She is also an editor-at-large at Cascade PBS.