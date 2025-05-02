The Nosh: Journey through Seattle’s international coffee culture

Vietnamese robusta anh roast is layered with caramelized banana, coconut cream, condensed milk, egg whip, salty peanuts and banana chips to make a creamy, complex, sweet and salty drink unlike anything you’ll get at a standard coffee shop. The cafe is owned by Yenvy and Quynh-Vy Pham,whose parents opened Pho Bac, Seattle’s first pho shop, in 1982. Seattle pho royalty, the sisters have since taken over their parents’ business and opened several more, all infused with their creative Vietnamese-meets-PNW flavors and flair. Try Yenvy’s favorite salmon bánh mì with lemongrass mayo.

At Lands of Origin in Pike Place Market, chef/owner Meeraf Mamo treats visitors to a truncated version of the Ethiopian coffee ceremonies she grew up with in east Africa. She emphasizes that it’s more than just a cup of coffee, it’s a chance to connect and be in community while learning about the history and culture of Ethiopia, the birthplace of coffee. You would be a fool to leave without trying one of Mareef’s impeccable handcrafted pastries, representing several regions of Africa. Rachel Belle thinks her Mozambique pastéis de nata, with its subtle whisper of orange blossom water, is better than any of the egg custard tarts she had in Portugal.

Seattle is famous for its pioneering coffee scene, but the most exciting and, arguably, tasty drinks and snacks are being made in global cafes dotted across the city.

