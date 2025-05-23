Culture

The Nosh: Gourmet cooking gone wild

Ditch the PB&J! Social media star Kena Peay and Campfire Coffee co-owner Quincy Henry show Rachel how to make delicious meals in the PNW wilderness.

by / May 23, 2025

When Kena Peay goes hiking, she’s hungry for more than “bird seeds and prayers.” The social media star hits the trail with a bag full of ingredients and a backpacking stove so she can whip up lemon pepper king crab alfredo, okra risotto and crispy chicken tacos on the trail – and that’s just for day hikes! More than half a million people tune in to her Instagram and TikTok accounts for her droolworthy gourmet meals, the stunning views, her boisterous personality and sunny smile.

Host Rachel Belle also thrives on cooking over-the-top delicious meals in the wild, so these food-loving nature nerds hiked out to Gold Creek Pond to cook up a lakeside meal under the shadow of the Alpine Lakes Wilderness. 

Brewing your morning coffee on a camping trip is one thing, but roasting your own beans over the campfire is another. When Tacoma’s Quincy Henry and his wife Whitni decided to open a coffee shop, they were inspired by their family’s love of camping. Quincy loved how much flavor, aroma and personality raw coffee beans took on when roasted over a campfire, so he found a way to scale up the process and Tacoma’s Campfire Coffee was born! The cafe is also home to Campfire Explorers Club, the Henrys’ nonprofit, where they strive to make the outdoors accessible to everyone. 

Topics:

About the Authors & Contributors

Rachel Belle

Rachel Belle

Rachel Belle is the host of The Nosh and the host and creator of Your Last Meal, a James Beard Award finalist for Best Podcast. She is also an editor-at-large at Cascade PBS.