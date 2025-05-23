The Nosh: Gourmet cooking gone wild

Host Rachel Belle also thrives on cooking over-the-top delicious meals in the wild, so these food-loving nature nerds hiked out to Gold Creek Pond to cook up a lakeside meal under the shadow of the Alpine Lakes Wilderness.

Brewing your morning coffee on a camping trip is one thing, but roasting your own beans over the campfire is another. When Tacoma’s Quincy Henry and his wife Whitni decided to open a coffee shop, they were inspired by their family’s love of camping. Quincy loved how much flavor, aroma and personality raw coffee beans took on when roasted over a campfire, so he found a way to scale up the process and Tacoma’s Campfire Coffee was born! The cafe is also home to Campfire Explorers Club, the Henrys’ nonprofit, where they strive to make the outdoors accessible to everyone.