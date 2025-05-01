ArtSEA: The Pioneer Square gallery that’s gone to the dogs

Thankfully these pups are the ceramic sort, sprung from the mind of artist George Rodriguez. His new exhibit CLAP CLAP Clap Clap Clap clap clap clap clap DOG SHOW! at Foster/White Gallery (May 1 - 24) is a celebration of hounds real and imagined.

“In this body of work, I take ‘man’s best friend’ for a walk,” Rodriguez writes in his artist statement. “I grew up with dogs in my family and was comforted by our unspoken bonds. For me they create a moment of respite. The cruelty and anxieties of the world can be drowned out if only for a moment by the soulful relationship we have with these special companions.”