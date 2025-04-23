Rachel Belle shares her top 5 favorite Seattle pizza spots

I have never had a slice of pizza outside of New York that actually tastes like New York pizza. But this is getting pretty close! It’s a thin, but not too thin, sturdy slice with a crust that crackles, made from locally sourced grains. And you can order by the slice! I know we’re talking pizza, but Post Alley’s East Coast-style Italian hoagie has a cult following, and I am a member of that cult. Their freshly baked sesame seed hoagie rolls are stuffed with Italian meats, sharp provolone, shredduce, shaved red onion and Italian vinaigrette. But you’ll still want to ask them to slather it with Hoagie Jazz, a spicy, umami-rich spread made with chopped Calabrian chili, anchovy, olive, pickled onion and roasted garlic. *jazz hands*

This is my favorite wood-fired pizza in the city. The crust is bubbled, charred and perfectly chewy, the sauce bright and acidic and you can have a creamy blob of burrata plopped right on top. The space is dark and romantic, perfect for a date, with service so warm and friendly it could melt the Seattle Freeze. Order the Little Gem Caesar if you want to be reminded that a Caesar can still be a very good salad!

I was lured into Good Shape, located inside Jupiter Bar in Belltown, by the Breakfast-for-Dinner, a pizza topped with mozzarella, cream cheese, eggs, bacon, chives ... on a Everything but the Bagel seasoned crust! The bar has a huge arcade in the back, so, to be perfectly honest, my expectations were low — I imagined mediocre pizza for preoccupied pinball players. But I was so wrong! The pizzas are excellent and on the smaller side, which meant we could order many of them! It also has to be the best deal in town: pies range from $9 - $14, less than half the price of the average Seattle pizza, and from 4 - 6 p.m. every day you can get a beer, a shot and a pizza for $20.

