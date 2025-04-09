Rachel Belle shares her easy, zero-waste kitchen hacks

1. Kitchen Counter Scallions

For green onions that keep on giving, store them root-down in a jar with just a smidge of water (way less than in this photo!). The greens will continue to grow, and you can snip off what you need when you need it. They stay fresh for weeks on the countertop, and I buy half as many scallions as I used to.

🔥Hot tip: Change out the water at least once a week so it doesn’t get stinky & keep the roots wet so the scallions don’t dry out.

2. Make Leek Green Chips!

Most recipes call for only the white and light-green parts of the leek, so I always felt guilty composting the tough, dark greens that often make up more than half of the plant. Then I learned a magic trick from my friend, Seattle food writer Jill Lightner, author of the low-waste cookbook Scraps, Peels and Stems.

Jill told me to wash and dry the dark leek greens, cut them into two-inch chunks, coat them with a little olive oil, sprinkle them with salt and roast them on high heat until crispy, watching closely so they don’t burn. The result is a leeky doppelganger for sour cream and onion chips! They are seriously delicious on their own & a lovely, crispy garnish if you’re making potato leek soup.

🔥Hot tip: If you can’t be bothered to make chips, throw the dark leek greens in a bag in the freezer, along with your carrot, celery and onion scraps and use them to make stock.

3. Swedish Dish Cloths

Several years ago, I set a goal for myself: to use no more than one roll of paper towels a year. Thanks to Swedish dish cloths, I only buy a roll of paper towels about every two years! I use them to wipe down surfaces and clean up spills. Paper towels are for making bacon, camping or cleaning up the very rare pet mess.

🔥Hot Tip: To avoid spreading bacteria, throw the cloths into your washing machine (but air-dry) or dip them in bleach water. When they’re at the end of their life, toss them in the compost bin.