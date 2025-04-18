The Nosh: Proving Seattle has delicious pizza, a slice at a time

Before you scoff, Rachel Belle wants a chance to introduce you to some fantastic local pizza! We’ve got all the right ingredients: fervent dough nerds, experimenting with sourdough, crumb structure and hydration levels; an abundance of fresh, high-quality local ingredients; and creative multicultural chefs with strong points of view eager to tell their stories through the toppings on their pies.

At MOTO, chef/co-owner Lee Kindell had folks lining up down the block from day one for his crispy-cheese-edged, Detroit-style pies. The Beef Adobo and Mr Pig, topped with Lechon Kawali and calamansi lime sauce, are nods to his Filipino roots, while the Clam Chowdah and Crab pizzas showcase the sea-sprayed flavors of the Pacific Northwest.

James Beard Award-nominated chef Mutsuko Soma is one of the only cooks in the country making handmade soba noodles, a laborious, meditative task executed in her Seattle restaurant, Kamonegi, several times a day. But every few months she activates her pizza pop-up, Pizzakaya, serving up her Japanese-inspired creations like the Una Tama, topped with sansho eel sauce, Japanese BBQ eel, dashi, tamago and nori.

