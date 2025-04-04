The Nosh: “Cook scrappy” with Seattle’s favorite sustainable chef

Host Rachel Belle is a big proponent of the zero- and low-waste movement, but she admittedly still has a lot to learn.



On the Season Two premiere of The Nosh with Rachel Belle, she welcomes one of the country’s best-known sustainable chefs into her kitchen to root through her fridge and transform her garbage-bound produce into a restaurant-quality spring dish. Seattle’s Joel Gamoran hosts Homemade Live on PBS, he wrote the cookbook Cooking Scrappy and his first-ever TV show is called Scraps, so the man knows his way around an apple core and a mint stem!

According to Feeding American, Americans waste 92 billion pounds of food every year – that’s 38% of all food in the United States! By learning to cook scrappy, we can keep perfectly good food out of the landfill, save money and even eat healthier. Not to mention the wonderfully smug feeling that comes with transforming your apple peels into apple cider vinegar, your onion skins into onion powder and your mango pits into jam. “These shatteringly crisp, paprika-dusted potato chips?” you’ll breezily say to your awestruck dinner guests. “Oh, I just whipped them up using potato peels!”

Support for The Nosh with Rachel Belle is provided by Alaska Airlines.