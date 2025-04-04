Culture

The Nosh: “Cook scrappy” with Seattle’s favorite sustainable chef

Don’t throw that out! Homemade Live host Joel Gamoran shows Rachel Belle how to make restaurant-worthy meals with scraps foraged from the fridge.

by / April 4, 2025

Potato peels, woody asparagus bottoms, wilted spinach – these food scraps usually find their way into the compost bin (or worse, the garbage can!) when we’re cooking. But with a little knowledge and the right recipe, you can turn your scraps, stems and peels into a delicious meal!

Host Rachel Belle is a big proponent of the zero- and low-waste movement, but she admittedly still has a lot to learn.

On the Season Two premiere of The Nosh with Rachel Belle, she welcomes one of the country’s best-known sustainable chefs into her kitchen to root through her fridge and transform her garbage-bound produce into a restaurant-quality spring dish. Seattle’s Joel Gamoran hosts Homemade Live on PBS, he wrote the cookbook Cooking Scrappy and his first-ever TV show is called Scraps, so the man knows his way around an apple core and a mint stem!

According to Feeding American, Americans waste 92 billion pounds of food every year – that’s 38% of all food in the United States! By learning to cook scrappy, we can keep perfectly good food out of the landfill, save money and even eat healthier. Not to mention the wonderfully smug feeling that comes with transforming your apple peels into apple cider vinegar, your onion skins into onion powder and your mango pits into jam. “These shatteringly crisp, paprika-dusted potato chips?” you’ll breezily say to your awestruck dinner guests. “Oh, I just whipped them up using potato peels!”

About the Authors & Contributors

Rachel Belle

Rachel Belle is the host of The Nosh and the host and creator of Your Last Meal, a James Beard Award finalist for Best Podcast. She is also an editor-at-large at Cascade PBS.