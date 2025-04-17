ArtSEA: The surprising Seattle connection to ‘The White Lotus’

For Season 3, set at a luxury resort in Thailand, Crawford traveled to Bangkok and studied the painted temples, sitting in on intricate restoration work and photographing mural figures. Using this source material, the team then digitally collaged, painted and invented images tied to the script — adding visual mysteries to draw viewers in.

“It’s fun creating little whispering puzzles for people to decipher,” Bashore noted in the Print story. Acknowledging that sometimes fans are “wildly off” in their theories about what the images signal, he said, “Good art should do that; not be obvious and spoon-fed.”

In an email interview, Bashore told me the goal for the White Lotus sequences was to “create a netherworld between still art and film — which is a very unique thing for television.”

The duo has lived in Seattle for 18 years, and for inspiration love to visit places like Kubota Gardens, the Bloedel Reserve and Frye Art Museum. “We also use our local Seattle library a LOT,” Bashore wrote. “Whenever we start a project Katrina comes home with a boatload of books related to the subject.” (For White Lotus 3: it was books on Thai mythology and art.)

Another creative influence Bashore cited: Northwest nature. While you won’t find it in any White Lotus credits, as those are very location-specific, you will see it in several shorts Plains of Yonder filmed outdoors for local Westland Distillery.