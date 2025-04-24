ArtSEA: Seattle playwright blends Black history, money and laundry

Which means now is perhaps the perfect time for Golden (April 26 - May 11), a new play by Seattle playwright Andrew Lee Creech and directed by Tyrone Phillips that has its world premiere at ACT next week.

Set during The Great Recession of 2008, the play follows Morris Golden (Ty Willis), a Black laundromat owner desperate to save his fledgling business when he discovers the magical powers of a broken change machine that could “change” everything in the era of Obama’s “Yes We Can.”

Golden is part of The Legacy Plays Project, Creech’s in-progress nine-play cycle tracing the arc of Black American life over the past 300 years. With three plays set in each century, this is the first in Creech’s series to be set in the 21st. (His two previous plays — Men of Mettle and Last Drive to Dodge — are set in the 19th.)

“The idea is to use specific moments in American history as these cultural touchstones to examine the Black American experience in that particular time period,” Creech said. As he delves into historic eras like Reconstruction and the “golden age” of cowboys, Creech often incorporates a bit of magic realism in his storytelling. Hence that mysterious change machine.

Another throughline in all of his completed and planned plays is the concept of home for Black Americans — where is it? And how can we get there? From being taken from Africa to the colonies, plus the Great Migration out of the South during the early 20th century, there’s an impermanence of place in Black culture.

“The Black American experience is one shaped by migration, either forcibly or voluntarily,” Creech told me. “I think within that is this bid for stability, for ownership, because all generational wealth is tied into that. Needing to have a place that I can call mine, build and pass down.”