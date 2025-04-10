ArtSEA: For Earth Month, Seattle artists show us what’s at stake

We earthlings are inveterate mess-makers, and that’s writ large in smell-o-vision at the Recology King County Material Recovery Facility. It’s where our blue-bin recycling ends up, sorted by workers using a two-story system of conveyor belts and stacked in towering, disheartening bundles. ( Sign up for a free facility tour — fascinating and unforgettable and available to anyone 16+ on third Thursdays; this month, April 17.)

Since 2015, the Recology Artist in Residence program has invited artists to make work from whatever they find in the waste, and the alums I’ve spoken with view it as a creative candy store. Now past artists are showing their trash-to-treasures in The Unbearable Lightness of 300 Tons a Day (at North Seattle College through May 2).

Related: Former Recology resident Kalina Winska is showing Natural Households at Method Gallery (through May 17), featuring her creative repurposing of the wire dishwasher racks, fan covers and closet shelving she scavenged at the facility.

Overconsumption is what got us here, and it’s taken literally in a series of new acrylic paintings by Jed Dunkerley. In Consumption (April 11 - May 3, at Roq La Rue’s airy new Belltown space), the Seattle artist depicts scenes of natural beauty from Cougar Mountain to Monument Valley overlaid with scientific diagrams of digestive enzymes.

Illustrated in primary colors, these “ribbon diagrams” of amylase, lipase and pepsin look like festive abstractions but serve as what Dunkerley calls a “garishly seductive” metaphor.